‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Returns To TV For A Reunion

August 11, 2017
Jersey Shore cast (L-R) Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi,Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio,Vinny Guadagnino

NEW YORK (AP) — They’re back.

The cast members of the popular MTV series “Jersey Shore” are returning to TV for “Road Trip Reunion: Return To the Jersey Shore.” The show will air on Aug. 20 on E!.

It’s the first time Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio will be together.

But don’t expect to see the self-proclaimed “guidos” and “guidettes” to be living their “gym, tan, laundry” lifestyle like they did from 2009 to 2012 in Seaside Heights. The town rejected a filming permit.

They were seen taping in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park.

Odds are Polizzi and Farley will be sharing baby pictures with the other cast members.

