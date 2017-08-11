Michigan Football Officially Reinstates WR Grant Perry

ANN ARBOR — Michigan junior wide receiver Grant Perry has officially been welcomed back to the football program.

Perry pleaded guilty earlier this month to one charge of resisting a police officer and one charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Through the plea deal two two sexual assault allegations were dropped. Perry allegedly grabbed a woman’s backside and groin outside an East Lansing bar before running away from police.

“We conducted an athletic department and institutional review following the conclusion of the legal process. Based on that review, we have determined that Grant is reinstated to full participation with the football team,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

Perry was suspended for two regular season games right after the incident occurred, and the Orange Bowl against Florida State after charges were made in December. Perry was also suspended throughout the spring and missed the team’s trip to Rome.

Perry had been participating in Michigan’s summer workouts and the first few weeks of practice, but his status with the program was still up in the air. Now that Perry is reinstated, he’ll need to meet the terms of his probation — no alcohol or drugs — and also abide by “additional internal requirements” from Michigan.

“In order to maintain his full participation with the team, and in addition to complying with the terms of his probation, Grant must continue to meet additional internal requirements from the university, athletic department and football program,” Warde said.

Perry, who is from Bloomfield Hills, has 27 career receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns.