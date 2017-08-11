Search Continues For Missing St. Clair Woman

ST CLAIR TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities in St. Clair Shores are searching for a woman who has been missing for a couple days.
Shiela Marentette, 59, was reported missing early Thursday morning after her car was found parked near a home on Wadhams Road and Rattle Run.
Police say Marentette’s family is especially worried because she suffers from dementia.
Marentette is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with khaki bermuda shorts.
Anyone with information should call 911 or contact police at 810-985-8115.