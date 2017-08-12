Fast-Food Worker Finds Body In Woods Outside Novi Burger King

NOVI (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Novi fast-food restaurant.
The discovery was made Friday evening behind the Burger King at Grand River Avenue and Haggerty Road.
Police were notified after an employee found a man’s body in a wooded area outside of the restaurant, which backs up to a creek near the Pheasant Run Plaza.
Circumstances surrounding the man’s death weren’t immediately clear. Officials tell WWJ Newsradio that foul play is not suspected.
Investigators spent several hours searching the woods. Businesses in the area were told to maintain regular operations and that there was no threat to the public.
The man has not yet been identified.
An investigation is ongoing.
