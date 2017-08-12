Keep Dreaming: Winning $393M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Illinois

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you had future plans for that humongous Mega Millions jackpot, keep dreaming.
A single winning ticket was sold in Palos Heights, Illinois for Friday’s $393 million ($247 million cash) Mega Millions jackpot. It was the largest jackpot in almost a year, and the fifth largest prize in the game’s 15 year history.
The winning numbers were 23-33-53-56-58, Mega Ball 6.
Three people matched five numbers to win $1 million, but those tickets were sold in Washington, California and Ohio.
Lottery officials in Michigan say 5 people matched 4 white balls plus the mega ball for a $5,000 payout. Another 52 people matched just the 4 white balls for a $500 payout. Thousands others won smaller prizes ranging from $50 to $1.
The jackpot resets to $15 million ($9 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, August 15.