Man Fatally Shot After Fight Between Two Women Escalates

August 14, 2017 11:49 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) — A reported fight between two women escalated into a shooting on Detroit’s southwest side leaving a 26-year-old man dead Monday night.

According to WDIV, the incident began with a fistfight between two women when two men tried to intervene. From there it escalated with one man shooting the other in the back.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim reportedly did not have a weapon on him.

The shooter was still on the scene when the police arrived. The incident occurred on Dearborn Street near I-75.

