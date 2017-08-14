Police: Woman Dies From Injuries After Stabbing By Daughter-In-Law

August 14, 2017 8:00 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman was stabbed to death overnight on the city’s west side.

Police detectives were called to a home in the area of Curtis and Meyers off the Lodge just before midnight on Sunday.

The 56-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest allegedly by her daughter-in-law. She later died from injuries related to the stabbing.

The daughter-in-law, who is six months pregnant, was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.

