Police: Woman Dies From Injuries After Stabbing By Daughter-In-Law

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman was stabbed to death overnight on the city’s west side.
Police detectives were called to a home in the area of Curtis and Meyers off the Lodge just before midnight on Sunday.
The 56-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest allegedly by her daughter-in-law. She later died from injuries related to the stabbing.
The daughter-in-law, who is six months pregnant, was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.
Police are continuing their investigation.