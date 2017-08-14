Report: Kerry Hyder Out For Season With Torn Achilles

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
What a cruel twist of fate for Kerry Hyder.
After emerging as one of the feel-good stories of 2016, climbing his way from the practice squad to lead the Lions in sacks, Hyder went down in the Lions’ preseason opener on Sunday with an achilles injury.
Per Ian Raporot, Hyder will miss the entirety of the 2017 season with a torn achilles.
Rapoport adds that Hyder will undergo surgery this week and begin rehab right away. The 26-year-old, who spent two years trying to make a name for himself with the Jets and the Lions prior to last season’s breakout, should be ready for training camp next year.
Hyder is signed to a one-year contract and will become an exclusive rights free agent at the end of this season. He had eight sacks in 2016.
With Hyder down, Detroit is now without its two starting defensive ends. Ziggy Ansah has spent the duration of training camp on the physically unable to perform list and is without a timetable for a return.
Meanwhile, free-agent acquisition Cornelius Washington missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and Brandon Copeland left with a shoulder injury. Armonty Bryant, who had four sacks last year in limited action, is suspended for the first four games of the season.
The Lions had just 26 sacks last season, tied for the second fewest in the league. They’ll look to second-year pro Anthony Zettel and undrafted rookies Jeremiah Valoaga and Alex Barrett to pick up the slack.