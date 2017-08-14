Governor Rick Snyder, Rick Snyder, Michigan, Lansing, Violence, Protest, Hate, Racism, Virginia

Snyder Speaks Out Against Hate After Virginia Violence

August 14, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Gov. Rick Snyder, Michigan, protest

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is speaking out against hate and violence following the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly confrontation in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Snyder released a statement Monday saying, “Hate speech and violence are not welcome in Michigan — it’s not representative of who Michiganders truly are or of the future we want to build for our children.”

Snyder says history has shown “hate begets hate and violence begets violence. On the other hand, unity and cooperation have shown how much we can accomplish when we respect our neighbors, embrace our differences and focus our energy on how we can all move forward and prosper together.”

Vigils and rallies seeking to counter the Virginia violence occurred Sunday in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Traverse City.

