Police Seek Driver In Midtown Bicyclist Hit-And-Run

August 15, 2017 12:41 PM
detroit, hit and run

DETROIT (WWJ) – Investigators are looking for tips to identify a driver who fled the scene of a critical injury accident in Detroit’s Midtown area.

suspect vehicle Police Seek Driver In Midtown Bicyclist Hit And Run

Police are looking for this suspect vehicle. (Photo: Detroit police)

According to police, the victim was riding a bicycle on Lincoln near Selden at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, when he or she was struck by a car headed northbound on Lincoln.

The driver did not stop, but fled the scene, police said. The name of the bicyclist, who police said was critically injured, has not been released.

The vehicle police are looking for is a light-colored 2007-2009 Mercury Milan or 2006-2009 Ford Fusion that will have damage on the right side near the front. There is no description available of the wanted driver.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, seen in a surveillance image released by police on Tuesday, or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2280 or 313-596-2283.

