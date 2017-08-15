Detroit Attorney Dana Nessel Announces Run For State Attorney General

DETROIT (WWJ) – Prominent LGBT rights attorney Dana Nessel has announced a run for state Attorney General.

Nessel, a former assistant prosecutor, is widely known as the attorney who successfully fought the state’s ban on same-sex marriage.

The Democrat says her top priorities, in addition to fighting hate crimes, will be to close the Enbridge Pipeline Number 5, which she calls a disaster waiting to happen.

“I absolutely think that Line 5 needs to be shut down, it’s an economic and ecological calamity waiting to happen,” she says.

Nessel spoke to WWJ’s Sandra McNeill about using public resources prosecuting marijuana crimes.

“I don’t want to see the state’s resources utilized for this anymore,” says Nessel. “I don’t think it’s a good use of our money — there are so many things that the office of the attorney general could be doing and prosecuting marijuana cases should not be high on the list.”

Nessel says she will fight any attempts to defund Planned Parenthood.

“I think it’s up to the attorneys’ general of states all around the nation to fight that as vigorously as possible on behalf of the woman who utilize Planned Parenthood – for all kinds of things.”

Current Attorney General, Republican Bill Schuette, can’t run for the office again due to term limits. He is expected to throw his hat into the ring in a bid for Michigan governor in the next race.

Nessel would be the second woman to hold the office of attorney general – the first woman was Jennifer Granholm – who went on to become governor.

The Democrats will choose their candidate for attorney general during their summer convention next August.