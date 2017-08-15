Five Best Home Games In Pistons’ Debut Season At Little Caesars Arena

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Pistons released their 2017-18 schedule on Monday night ahead of their first season at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are five home games you won’t want to miss.

Oct. 18, vs. Charlotte

The Pistons haven’t opened their schedule at home since 2013. It’s fitting that streak will come to an end in their first season at LCA. Kemba Walker and the Hornets will be in town to kick off a new era of basketball in Detroit. Who will score the first bucket at LCA? Who will commit the first foul? It’s a game that will forever live on in the history books.

Dec. 8, vs. Golden State

The defending champs will be in town for a Friday night tilt on ESPN. The Pistons gave the Warriors a good run in their only meeting last year at The Palace, falling by six after a 32-point performance by Kevin Durant. Can the Pistons finish off the job this time around? An early opportunity beckons for a signature win in their new arena.

Dec. 10, vs. Boston

After hosting the Warriors on Friday, the Pistons welcome in the Celtics on Sunday — the top seeds from each conference in last year’s playoffs. It will be Marcus Morris’ return to Detroit after the offseason trade that sent him to Boston in exchange for Avery Bradley. Will Bradley match up with Isaiah Thomas? Who will lock horns with Morris? An enticing Sunday matinee.

Jan. 27, vs. Oklahoma City

The NBA’s newest power duo — Russell Westbrook and Paul George — will be in town for a Saturday night showdown. It will be interesting to see how the two coexist. Surely, Westbrook won’t average a triple-double again with a superstar on his wing. But the Thunder will be better for it. Some extra sizzle is in store given the long-standing beef between Reggie Jackson and his former teammates.

Jan. 30, vs. Cleveland

The Pistons wrap up a home-and-home with the Cavs on a Tuesday night on TNT. The big question: Will Kyrie Irving be a part of it? It sure looks as if he’ll be dealt before the season begins — the Pistons have been linked to the Cavs in trade talks — but there’s no way of knowing for sure. Either way, a first-hand look at LeBron James always lives up to the hype.