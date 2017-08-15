All Joe’s Crab Shack Locations In Michigan Suddenly Close

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Joe’s Crab Shack is abruptly shutting down across the country, according to multiple reports, and all remaining Michigan locations have closed.

People answering the phones at locations in Sterling Heights and Auburn Hills confirmed the permanent closings; and, according to a report by MLive, a sign on the doors at the Ann Arbor location on Tuesday read simply: “Closed-Thank You for your business!”

The closures come a few months after Houston-based Ignite Restaurant Group, which owns Joe’s Crab Shack, announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would selling the casual seafood chain to San Diego-based Kelly Companies.

At the time, the company said Joe’s Crab Shack restaurants “would remain open and operating as usual and Ignite customers can expect to continue to enjoy the same great food and service that they have come to expect.”

According to Consumerist, which has reported more than two dozen Joe’s Crab Shack closings across the country, many employees were not warned in advance. It appeared Tuesday afternoon that all Joe’s Crab Shacks would be closed, but that could not immediately be confirmed by WWJ Newsradio 950.

Company officials could not be reached comment on Tuesday.

Amid changing dining habits and competition from fast-casual joints, many traditional chain restaurants have been struggling to connect with customers. Applebee’s announced last week it would be shuttering at least 105 locations.