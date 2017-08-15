SDSU Cancels Practice To Try To Quell Chickenpox Outbreak

August 15, 2017 1:15 PM
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Head Coach Rocky Long of the San Diego State Aztecs looks away after a bad play in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Qualcomm Stadium on November 26, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State canceled Monday night’s football practice to try to quell an outbreak of chickenpox among players.

The school said that would give workers time to clean and disinfect the weight room and locker room.

Practice is scheduled to resume Tuesday afternoon.

SDSU spokeswoman Gina Jacobs said there are five confirmed cases and the school is in touch with the County Public Health Services.
The first case was reported Friday.

