Best Burgers In Metro Detroit That Are Underrated

Do a quick internet search of the best burgers in Detroit and odds are, you’re going to find a ton of repeats.

We already know places like Miller’s Bar, Green Dot Stables and Redcoat Tavern are recommended by just about everybody. We’re not throwing any shade, but sometimes the most popular spot isn’t always the best spot.

So, where do you go when you want a juicy burger that’s new, unheard of and no doubt underrated? Luckily, Detroit has plenty of options.

The foodies over at Thrillist have put together a list of the 16 best burgers in Detroit from restaurants that aren’t totally obvious. Some of these places are so under the radar that we wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve never even heard of them.

The list doesn’t appear to be in any particular order.

• Townhouse – The Townshouse Burger

Birmingham & Detroit

A 10 oz. proprietary blend of 28 day dry aged steak cuts, topped with bourbon glazed onions and aged white cheddar on a brioche bun.

• Rochester Tap Room – The Tap Room Burger

Rochester

Signature 1/2 lb. patty, with cheddar cheese, bacon, stout mustard and house pickles on a brioche bun.

• Jolly Pumpkin — JP Burger

Ann Arbor, Royal Oak, & Detroit

Custom blended grass-fed beef with cambozola cheese, crimini mushrooms and applewood smoked bacon on a challah roll.

• Checker Bar – Blues Burger

Detroit

Fresh ground beef with melted blue cheese, sugar glazed peppercorn bacon, and bourbon honey BBQ sauce.

• Cornerstone Barrel House – Barrel Burger

Detroit

Prime custom beef blend with aged cheddar cheese, barrel sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.

• Ale Mary’s Beer Hall – Duck Confit Poutine Burger

Royal Oak

Topped with Duck confit, white cheddar curds and spring mix.

• Royale – Royale with Cheese

Detroit

Topped with smoked brisket, southwest corn relish, caramelized onions, avocado, smoked gouda cheese fondue, creamy cole slaw, and Royale Sauce.

• Gold Cash Gold – GCG Burger

Detroit

Grass-fed beef with bacon, dunbarton blue cheese, romesco and charred scallion on a potato bun.

• One-Eyed Betty’s – Betty Burger

Ferndale

Topped with bacon, sharp cheddar, garlic aioli, greens, tomato and onion.

• HopCat Detroit – Paddy Melt Burger

Ann Arbor & Detroit

Topped with corned beef, Wisconsin swiss and cheddar cheeses, stout caramelized onions and porter mushrooms on grilled light rye with Thousand Island dressing.

• Cutter’s Bar & Grill – 32-Ounce Cheeseburger

Detroit

Fully loaded with your choice of cheese and toppings, like a fried egg, bacon, mushrooms and grilled onions.

• Downtown Louie’s Lounge – Balkan Lamb Burger

Detroit

Topped with Hungarian pepper and garlic yogurt on a rustic bun.

• Clubhouse BFD – Nifty’s Choice

Rochester Hills

Topped with aged cheddar, thick-cut bacon, BFD sauce and an onion ring.

• Taystee’s Burger – Taystee’s Original

Dearborn

Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese, grilled onion and Taystee’s original sauce on a brioche bun.

• Gather – Burger

Detroit

A blend of chuck, short rib and brisket, with lettuce, tomato, onion and malt vinegar.

• Caucus Club – Roque Burger

Detroit

Seasoned house grind stuffed with Cognac-Roquefort and presented open face on pressed pumpernickel with Caucus Sauce.