Longtime Michigan. Rep. Vern Ehlers Dies At 83

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Vern Ehlers, a research physicist who served 17 years representing a western Michigan congressional district, has died. He was 83.

Melissa Morrison, funeral director at Zaagman Memorial Chapel, said Wednesday that Ehlers died late Tuesday at a Grand Rapids nursing facility.

Ehlers, a Republican, decided against seeking re-election in 2010. He previously was a state lawmaker and taught physics at Calvin College.

In Congress, he sought protections for the Great Lakes and funding for math and science education.

Gov. Rick Snyder released a statement regarding Ehlers:

“The passing of Vern Ehlers is a true loss for Michigan. Vern was a devoted public official, serving four terms on the Kent County Board of Commissioners, 10 years in the Michigan Legislature, and 16 years in Congress. He represented the best Michigan had to offer and will truly be missed. I send my most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and community on behalf of all Michiganders who are mourning his loss.”

Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who served with Ehlers, said he was “so well-respected on both sides of the aisle, hard-working and always a teacher at heart.” He says his “common-sense voice … is all too rare in today’s political climate.”

