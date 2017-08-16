CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Padres Pitcher Jered Weaver Retires After 12-Year Career

August 16, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Jared Weaver

By JAY PARIS, Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres right-hander Jered Weaver announced his retirement before San Diego played the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Weaver, a three-time All-Star, battled health issues since signing with the Padres in the offseason. The 12-year veteran, who spent the bulk of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, had a lifetime mark of 150-98 with a 3.63 ERA. In seven postseason appearances, he was 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA.

“I’ve decided to step away from baseball,” Weaver, 34, said in a release. “While I’ve been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to.”

Weaver (0-5, 7.44) struggled in his last start on May 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He recorded two outs in surrendering seven runs and five hits.

“He had an unbelievable career in the major leagues,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “For the brief time he was around here, he was a blast to have.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

