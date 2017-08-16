Police: ‘Major Fire’ At DTE Plymouth Substation, Residents Stay Away

August 16, 2017 10:15 PM

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – A major fire in downtown Plymouth has emergency responders on the scene and reports of traffic lights out and slowing traffic.

A call from WWJ Tipster Greg Festian describing the blaze adjacent to the Plymouth Community Center and Ice Arena — believed to be a DTE sub-station at Farmer and Theodore.

Festian says the flames and heat were so intense, they ignited a nearby utility pole as well.

“A telephone pole that is not in the flames but is about 10-15 yards away from the two-story flames just caught fire from the radiant heat,” Festian told WWJ.

A section of Farmer west of Mill and surrounding streets are blocked off. DTE is also reporting about three-thousand outages around downtown Plymouth.

DTE reporting approximately 3,000 people without power Wednesday evening.

