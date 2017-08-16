Woman Charged With Assault For Ramming State Police Car In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 47-year-old woman is jailed on a trio of felony charges following a Michigan State Police pursuit and crash in Detroit.

The chase began at around 2:20 a.m. Monday, according to police, when the suspect drove through flares set up at the scene of a crash. As troopers followed she allegedly tried to evade them, pulling into an alley on W. Alexandrine Street where she was blocked in by an MSP patrol car.

That’s when police said the suspect — later identified as Shawana Cherval Parker of Detroit — put her car in reverse, crashing into the front end of the patrol car, doing damage to the bumper and hood. She then abandoned her vehicle and fled on foot, using a key code to enter a building.

Troopers were able to get inside and make an arrest without further incident.

Parker was arraigned in 36th District Court Tuesday on one count of fleeing a police officer – third degree, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Parker has a criminal record dating back to 2001, having served time for crimes including retail fraud and using counterfeit notes in both Wayne and Oakland counties.

She remains held on a $20,0000, 10 percent bond awaiting her next court appearance scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28.