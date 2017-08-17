State Police Raid Dearborn Medical Clinic

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A raid is underway this hour at a medical office in Dearborn.
Michigan State Police remained on the scene, as of 9:30 a.m., at the Dearborn Medical Clinic, near Greenfield and Warren.
While MSP confirmed the raid was taking place — in a tweet asking motorists to expect traffic delays and to see a police presence in the area — police have not offered any details about the operation, including why the business is being investigated.
Police said the area is secure. There has been no word about any arrests.
