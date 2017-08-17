State Police Raid Dearborn Medical Clinic

August 17, 2017 9:58 AM

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A raid is underway this hour at a medical office in Dearborn.

Michigan State Police remained on the scene, as of 9:30 a.m., at the Dearborn Medical Clinic, near Greenfield and Warren.

While MSP confirmed the raid was taking place — in a tweet asking motorists to expect traffic delays and to see a police presence in the area —  police have not offered any details about the operation, including why the business is being investigated.

Police said the area is secure. There has been no word about any arrests.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

