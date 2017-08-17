Twins Reinstate Perkins From DL, After 16-Month Stay

August 17, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Glen Perkins, Minnesota Twins

By DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated relief pitcher Glen Perkins from the disabled list, where he’s been for more than 16 months because of shoulder trouble.

The Twins made the move Thursday before their doubleheader against Cleveland, with all arms needed on deck against the division leaders. Perkins last pitched for the Twins on April 10, 2016, before being shelved and eventually having surgery to repair a torn labrum on June 23, 2016.

After eight rehabilitation appearances in the minor leagues, including Sunday and Monday with Double-A Chattanooga, Perkins is finally back. He has not pitched at Target Field since Oct. 2, 2015. The former closer and three-time All-Star has spent his entire career with the Twins organization since being drafted in the first round in 2004.
