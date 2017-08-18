Fourth Person Charged In UAW, Fiat Chrysler Bribery Scandal

Virdell King, UAW, Fiat Chrysler, Training Fund, Bribery

Filed Under: Alphons Iacobelli, Fiat Chrysler, uaw, Virdell King

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — A former UAW official becomes the latest person to face criminal charges in connection with the UAW-Fiat Chrysler bribery scandal.

Retired UAW Associate Director Virdell King is the fourth person charged with essentially using money meant to train Fiat Chrysler workers for personal purchases. King, 65, was charged on Friday in a U.S. District Court in what is known as a “criminal information,” which generally means the defendant is working with prosecutors on a plea deal.

King is accused of purchasing designer shoes, clothing, jewelry and gifts for other union officials. One of those gifts includes a shotgun that was worth more than $1,000. Overall, Virdell has reportedly spent more than $40,000 in purchases using the training funds.

According to court documents, former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli told senior UAW officials “if you see something you want, feel free to buy it” and charge it to a credit card linked to the training fund.

King retired in 2016 after working in the UAW’s Chrysler department.

The government quotes a former Fiat Chrysler employee as saying the goal was to keep UAW officials “fat, dumb and happy.”

