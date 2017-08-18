Indiana Teen Visiting Family In St. Clair County Killed While Riding Moped

CHINA TWP. (WWJ) – An Indiana teenager who was visiting family in St. Clair County has died after his moped was hit by a car.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on King Road between Recor and Bell River roads in China Township.
Police say the 16-year-old was thrown from his moped after turning in front of a car. Witnesses attended to the teen before emergency responded arrived at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The teen’s name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.