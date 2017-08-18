MSU AD Mark Hollis Considered One Of Best In Country

EAST LANSING — Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis has been named one of the best athletic directors among his peers and media, a Sports Illustrated article says.

Bruce Feldman conducted a survey with media members and athletic directors and the results show that Hollis is ranked as one of the best in the business. The media ranked him as the second best athletic director — only behind Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione — and the fellow athletic directors listed him ninth on their list.

Below is a statement from one of the media members part of this survey.

“I liked it better when Hollis sort of stayed in the background and did big things without fanfare. Guy is a lifer at MSU and has completely transformed that campus’s facilities and sports teams.”

According to the story, the survey featured 15 media members and 10 athletic directors. Those participating were simply asked what factors made an athletic director successful and to rank the top three athletic directors in the nation. The rankings featured a point system where first place votes got three points, second place votes got two points and third place votes got one point.

Hollis received 15 points, which was only one point behind Castigilone, from the media and two points from the athletic directors.

Hollis has been the Michigan State athletic director since 2008. He’s widely known for his out of the box ideas for sporting events, including hockey games outdoors and basketball games on Naval ships.