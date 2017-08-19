New Way To Explore Pure Michigan: 25-Mile-Long Trail Opens In Upper Peninsula

ESCANABA (WWJ/AP) – A new multi-use recreational trail is up and running in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Gov. Rick Snyder took an off-road vehicle ride along the pathway during a dedication ceremony this week. The 25-mile-long Hermanaba Trail occupies a former rail corridor between Escanaba and Hermansville.
The state bought the property from Wisconsin Central for $550,000 in 2007. After taking public comments for two years, the Department of Natural Resources decided to build a trail that would be open for a variety of uses including hiking, bicycling, off-road vehicle and horseback riding, and snowmobiling.
American Transmission Co. later agreed to pay the $3.5 million construction cost in exchange for permission to put an electric transmission line along the trail.
Off-road vehicle clubs in Menominee and Delta counties will coordinate trail maintenance work.
