AP Source: NFL, Goodell Working On 5-Year Contract Extension

Filed Under: nfl, Roger Goodell

By The Associated Press

Commissioner Roger Goodell is on track to maintain his prominent place at the table for the next round of collective bargaining between NFL owners and players, a process that’s sure to be contentious.

The league is working on a five-year contract extension for Goodell, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is not complete. Sports Business Journal first reported the contract negotiations.

Goodell’s contract is up after the 2019 season. The new deal would cover the 2024 season. That’s a clear signal of the trust the owners have in Goodell to help steer the league through another labor agreement, since the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season.

Goodell became commissioner in 2006. He earned just over $31 million for the 2015 season, down from about $34 million in 2014. Because the league office is no longer classified as a tax-exempt organization , the commissioner’s salary is no longer required to be made public through tax filings.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.
___
For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

