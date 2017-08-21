Detroit-Area Creative Writing Group Seeks Teen Ambassadors

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) – A southeastern Michigan nonprofit group that works to build understanding among teens from varying backgrounds through creative writing is seeking ambassadors for its upcoming fall and winter sessions.

One Earth Writing says it’s looking for teenagers interested in exploring writing through identity and participating in monthly writing workshops. They also would help run workshops in schools, houses of worship and community centers.

The application deadline for the session starting Oct. 17 is Sept. 25. The deadline for the session starting Feb. 6 is Jan. 10. The free program is held at Madonna University in Livonia.

Applicants are asked to explain their interest and submit a writing sample online.

One Earth Writing, entering its second year, was founded by Lynne Golodner. She’s a writer, mother and owner of a public relations firm.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

