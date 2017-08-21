Get Involved In Student, Campus Life Recommends University President

DETROIT (WWJ) – College students across Michigan are getting ready to head back to class, and at Grand Valley State University — the move-in process is a group effort. This year will make an even dozen for Tom Hass university president — rolling up his sleeves and helping students get settled in.

“What we are going to be doing today, tomorrow and the next day is welcome well over 4,100 students to campus,” says Haas, “and we have people from club sports, collegiate sports and alumni — we have faculty and staff all helping the students move into their residence halls to start their life as a Laker.”

Haas says that he enjoys seeing the smiles of new students and even some nervousness from parents dropping off their first child at college. Haas will be serving ice cream to students, shaking hands and even taking a selfie or two with the students.

He adds that the key for students is to get involved in campus life and that friendships that are made in college can last a lifetime.