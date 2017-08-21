Mom Facing Charges After Leaving Kids Locked In Car While Gambling At Detroit Casino

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman accused of leaving her three-month-old daughter and two-year-old son in a locked car while gambling at MGM Casino is now facing charges.
According to police, the windows were slightly cracked and covered with blankets — but someone in the parking garage saw the two young kids and notified security. The 27-year-old mom eventually arrived back at the car about two hours later.
The kids are now with their father.
