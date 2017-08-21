Police: Royal Oak Couple Robbed At Gunpoint In Own Driveway

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects after a Royal Oak couple was robbed at gunpoint in their own driveway.
As the victims were loading luggage into their car just after at 7 a.m. Sunday — in the 600 block of S. Edgeworth, in the area of 6th Street and Campbell — police say a man with a handgun approached and announced a robbery.
The suspect fled to a waiting vehicle with a wallet, keys, phones, and jewelry, police said. The couple called 911 but responding officers weren’t able to find the suspects. After canvasing the area, police were able to determine that the suspects left the are in the direction of I-75.
The robber was described as a black make in his 20 with a thin build and clean-shaven. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants and carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer silver Chevy Malibu or Impala sedan driven by another black male suspect.
No one was injured. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Lt. Keith Spence with the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 248-246-3456.