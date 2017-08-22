15-Year-Old Sought In Fatal Oakland County Stabbing

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Oakland County are searching for a teenager who is apparently wanted in the murder of a woman.
Preliminary information is the 60-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday morning at a home on Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in the Oakhill Estates mobile home park in Holly. She was stabbed to death.
An alert issued by police says officers are searching for Steven Wilkerson, who turned 15 last month. He is thought to be driving a black or dark-colored 2006 Pontiac G6 with Michigan license plate “BAM 0631.” He’s said to be armed and dangerous, and may have an “unknown stabbing instrument.”
Wilkerson is described as a white male, 5’5″ tall and 160 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gray stripes, and black shorts.
The teen’s relationship with the victim wasn’t immediately clear.
Anyone who knows of Wilkerson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 248-858-4951 or call 911.
