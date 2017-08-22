Man Dies After Jumping Fence To Get Into Closed Public Pool

(Credit: istock)

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – Police say a 21-year-old man apparently drowned in a closed public pool after he jumped a fence at a western Michigan park to get inside.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was part of a group of men who jumped the fence at Richmond Park. Police responded after getting a call before 6 a.m. Tuesday that the man was unresponsive. Officers pulled him out of the pool and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the pool was closed at the time and hadn’t been scheduled to open until around midday Tuesday. An autopsy was planned to determine cause of death.

Police questioned and released one man. They were looking for another man Tuesday as the investigation into the death was ongoing.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch