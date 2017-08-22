Man Gets Up To 50 Years For Dealing Drugs Causing Death Of Garden City Woman

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A man who supplied drugs to a woman who died from an overdose will spend up to 50 years in prison a Wayne County judge has decided.
Sean Thomas, 39, was found guilty of delivery of narcotics causing death and a delivery/manufacturing charge which includes two terms for a combined 25-50 years in prison.
In August of 2016 Westland police were called to the scene of a suspicious death — after an investigation it was determined that the Garden City woman had died from an overdose from heroin which contained a lethal amount of fentanyl. And Thomas was charged shortly thereafter.