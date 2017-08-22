Metro Detroit Man Among Sailors Missing At Sea After Navy Warship Collision

MILFORD (WWJ) – A Milford mother says her son is one of the ten sailors missing after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker just east of Singapore.
In a Facebook post, April Brandon says two naval officers visited her house Monday and told her that her 22-year-old son Kenneth Smith is missing at sea. Brandon says her son is a great kid and a hero.
The USS John S. McCain was damaged in a collision with a Liberian-flagged oil tanker at daybreak Monday, leaving 10 sailors missing and another five injured. It was not immediately clear how the collision occurred.
Divers were searching flooded compartments of the ship Tuesday morning. Aircraft and ships were searching the seas.
