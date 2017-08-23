CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

AAA Survey Reveals Cheapest, Most Expensive Vehicles To Drive

DETROIT (WWJ) – The bigger the car, the bigger the cost to keep it on the road.

An annual study by AAA Michigan finds it costs an average $8,469 a year, or roughly $700 a month, to own and operate a car or truck. And once you figure in fuel, maintenance, repairs, insurance and depreciation, that figure only goes up.

According to AAA’s 2017 Your Driving Cost study, small sedans are the cheapest ride at $6,354 and pickup trucks are the most expensive to drive at $10,054 annually. Here’s the breakdown based on average costs for five top-selling 2017 models selected by AAA:

• Small sedan — $6,354
Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla
• Small SUV — $7,606
Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4
• Hybrid car — $7,687
Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Prius Liftback and Toyota RAV4
• Medium sedan — $8,171
Chevrolet Malibu, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry
• Electric car — $8,439
BMW i3, Chevrolet Bolt, Fiat 500e, Kia Soul and Nissan Leaf
• Minivan — $9,146
Dodge Grand Caravan, Kia Sedona, Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna
• Large sedan — $9,399
Chevrolet Impala, Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus, Nissan Maxima and Toyota Avalon
• Medium SUV — $9,451
Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota Highlander
• Pickup truck — $10,054
Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150, Nissan Titan, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra

AAA says the biggest, and most often overlooked, expense associated with purchasing a new car is depreciation, the declining value of a vehicle over time. New vehicles lose an average of $15,000 in value during the first five years of ownership. In 2017, small sedans ($2,114) and small SUVs ($2,840) have the lowest annual depreciation costs, while minivans ($3,839) and electric vehicles ($5,704) are at the high end of the scale.

“Keeping up with basic vehicle maintenance makes it possible to lower driving cost,” AAA’s Susan Hiltz said in a statement. “Neglecting scheduled maintenance can damage a vehicle and leave drivers with expensive car repairs.”

While fuel costs vary significantly by vehicle type, AAA says new vehicle owners, on average, will spend just over 10 cents per mile – about $1,500 annually — to fuel their vehicles.

To see more detailed study results, visit aaa.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch