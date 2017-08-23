20-Year-Old Man Killed In Northern Oakland County Crash

Filed Under: Brandon Townshio, fatal crash

BRANDON TWP. (WWJ) – A 20-year-old man has died after authorities say he crashed his car into a pickup truck in Northern Oakland County.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Peck, Michigan, resident was in his Pontiac Bonneville headed westbound on Seymour Lake Road in Brandon Township, Tuesday afternoon, when he crossed the center line and struck a Ford F350 that was headed eastbound.

The driver of the Bonneville — who deputies said was not wearing a seat belt — was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver, identified as a 67-year-old Oxford Township man, was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office, and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say it’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drug use played a role or what else might lave led to the crash. An investigation by the OCSO is ongoing.

 

 

No names have been released.

