Former Buckeye Hazes Jake Butt With Brutal Rookie Haircut [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: Jake Butt, ohio state
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Jake Butt #88 of the Michigan Wolverines runs after catching a pass in overtime against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

There’s no escaping the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

Certainly not for former Wolverine Jake Butt, who went 0-4 in his career versus the Buckeyes.

Butt, a first-year member of the Denver Broncos, received quite the rookie haircut from his new teammate and former rival Jeff Heuerman.

Heuerman went to Ohio State from 2011-2014. Butt went to Michigan from 2013-2016. Both were captains in their respective senior seasons.

They overlapped for two years, with Ohio State winning both games: 42-41 in 2013 and 42-28 in 2014.

You can bet Heuerman will be reminding Butt about this — and the Buckeyes’ national championship in 2014 — every chance he gets. He’s off to a good start.

Butt was drafted by the Broncos in the fifth round of this year’s draft after tearing his ACL in Michigan’s Orange Bowl loss to Florida. He’s likely to begin his rookie season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch