Former Buckeye Hazes Jake Butt With Brutal Rookie Haircut [PHOTOS]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
There’s no escaping the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.
Certainly not for former Wolverine Jake Butt, who went 0-4 in his career versus the Buckeyes.
Butt, a first-year member of the Denver Broncos, received quite the rookie haircut from his new teammate and former rival Jeff Heuerman.
Heuerman went to Ohio State from 2011-2014. Butt went to Michigan from 2013-2016. Both were captains in their respective senior seasons.
They overlapped for two years, with Ohio State winning both games: 42-41 in 2013 and 42-28 in 2014.
You can bet Heuerman will be reminding Butt about this — and the Buckeyes’ national championship in 2014 — every chance he gets. He’s off to a good start.
Butt was drafted by the Broncos in the fifth round of this year’s draft after tearing his ACL in Michigan’s Orange Bowl loss to Florida. He’s likely to begin his rookie season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.