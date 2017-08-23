Man Shot To Death Overnight In West Side Neighborhood

DETROIT (WWJ) – Residents on Detroit’s west side say they heard gunfire overnight, and then discovered a man’s body in their neighborhood.

The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Westbrook Street near Pilgrim, in a mostly vacant neighborhood just south of Grand River Avenue and Lahser Road.

Police responded to the area and found a black male, believed to be 35- to 40-years-old, shot multiple times in the head and torso on the front lawn of a vacant home, between the sidewalk and the street.

Neighbors say they heard about a dozen gunshots; officers recovered four small-caliber casings at the scene.

Police have no suspects or arrests and no apparent motive. No one was seen driving or running away from the scene.

The victim remains unidentified. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and blue high-top shoes.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

