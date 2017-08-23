New Airline At Detroit Metro Airport Offers $99 Flights To Iceland, Other European Destinations

(Credit: WOW air)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A new way to fly to Europe without spending a fortune is coming Detroit next spring.

WOW air, a transatlantic airline, will be offering service to Iceland and other European destinations from Detroit Metro Airport at a low cost.

Service from Detroit will be offered four days per week. Flights to Iceland via Keflavik International Airport will be available from $99, one-way including taxes. Fares to WOW air’s additional locations from Detroit, such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen and more, start at $149.

Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW air, said their goal is to make international travel a possibility for everyone.

WOW air’s first flight out of Detroit Metro to Iceland departs next April.

Bookings are now available at wowair.us.

