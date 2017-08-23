Police Investigate Suspicious Death Of Farmington Hills Woman In Fall From Mansion Window

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A teenager is in custody as police investigate the suspicious death of a woman who fell, or was pushed, from the window of a home in an upscale Farmington Hills neighborhood.

Police responded to a 911 call, early Monday morning, to a 6,500-foot mansion in the 3600 block of Howard Road, near Halsted and I-696, to find the woman dead.

Initially it appeared that the 35-year-old victim fell from the window, police said — but investigators now believe she was pushed as “detectives discovered evidence indicating that the death was not the result of an accident.”

The woman’s 16-year-old son was taken into custody and is being detained at Oakland County Children’s Village, according to Farmington Hills police.

Police say they are treating the investigation as a homicide. However, police said they will not be releasing any further details — including what evidence was found — as they believe doing so could compromise the case.

An autopsy has been performed, but an official cause of death is pending as the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office awaits toxicology test results.

Police are not naming the victim or her son at this time.

As as an investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.