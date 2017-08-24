Benches Clear Three Times, 6 Ejections In Tigers-Yankees Game [VIDEOS]

Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during the first of two bench-clearing incidents in Thursday’s game.

Four players have been ejected, along with manager Joe Girardi and bench coach Rob Thompson of the Yankees.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and Girardi had just been ejected after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera in the sixth inning. With the game about to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The situation escalated when Cabrera gave Romine a two-handed push to the chest.

The benches cleared for the third time after Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson hit Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier.

Cabrera and Romine were ejected.

An inning later, New York’s Dellin Betances hit Detroit catcher James McCann in the helmet with a pitch, causing benches to empty again. Betances and Thompson were tossed then.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch