Benches Clear Three Times, 6 Ejections In Tigers-Yankees Game [VIDEOS]

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during the first of two bench-clearing incidents in Thursday’s game.

Four players have been ejected, along with manager Joe Girardi and bench coach Rob Thompson of the Yankees.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and Girardi had just been ejected after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera in the sixth inning. With the game about to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The situation escalated when Cabrera gave Romine a two-handed push to the chest.

Miguel Cabrera throwing bombs pic.twitter.com/IoBhveEEK8 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) August 24, 2017

Dellin Betances hits James McCann in the head pic.twitter.com/hmRehRzEOS — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) August 24, 2017

The benches cleared for the third time after Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson hit Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier.

And the benches have cleared again in the Tigers and Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/SV3wdU5C99 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) August 24, 2017

After hitting Frazier, Alex Wilson put his hands up and shrugged as if to say, "You knew it was coming." Backing his boys. #Tigers #Yankees — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) August 24, 2017

Cabrera and Romine were ejected.

An inning later, New York’s Dellin Betances hit Detroit catcher James McCann in the helmet with a pitch, causing benches to empty again. Betances and Thompson were tossed then.

