Bob Seger To Play Last Concert Ever At Palace Of Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – The Palace of Auburn Hills is going out with a bang.
Palace Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday that the Bob Seger concert on September 23 will be the final event at the Palace — ever. A sellout for Seger’s upcoming concert will mark the legendary performer’s 17th at The Palace, setting a record for most sold out concerts at the venue. A limited number of tickets are still available.
No decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property have been made at this time.
The first show at the Palace was Sting on August 13, 1988.
Seger and his Silver Bullet Band have played a major part of the venue’s storied history as they have played a total of 16 shows dating back to 1996. That year, he played a string of six sold out dates (March 10th, 12th and 14th and on May 3rd, 5th and 7th), setting a venue record for most sellouts during the same tour.