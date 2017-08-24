Miguel Cabrera Throws Haymakers At Austin Romine, Kicks Off Benches-Clearing Brawl Between Tigers And Yankees [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If you think the Detroit Tigers don’t care about the 2017 season anymore, you are wrong.

Here’s proof: While Aroldis Chapman was warming up, the TV broadcast switched over to Miguel Cabrera throwing haymakers on Austin Romine at the plate. He’s the brother of Tigers utility man Andrew Romine.

Chapman came into the game because the previous pitcher, Tommy Kahnle, had been ejected for throwing behind Miguel Cabrera.

According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, “Watching replay, Cabrera said something to Austin Romine, Romine yelled back, Cabrera shoved him, and they went at it.” What the heck did he say?

Cabrera and Romine have both been ejected from the game according to Beck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch