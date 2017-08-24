Miguel Cabrera Throws Haymakers At Austin Romine, Kicks Off Benches-Clearing Brawl Between Tigers And Yankees [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If you think the Detroit Tigers don’t care about the 2017 season anymore, you are wrong.

Here’s proof: While Aroldis Chapman was warming up, the TV broadcast switched over to Miguel Cabrera throwing haymakers on Austin Romine at the plate. He’s the brother of Tigers utility man Andrew Romine.

Tommy Kahnle's first pitch to Miguel Cabrera goes behind him, and umpire Carlos Torres ejects him. A furious Joe Girardi soon joins him. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 24, 2017

Chapman came into the game because the previous pitcher, Tommy Kahnle, had been ejected for throwing behind Miguel Cabrera.

Miguel Cabrera throwing bombs pic.twitter.com/IoBhveEEK8 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) August 24, 2017

According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, “Watching replay, Cabrera said something to Austin Romine, Romine yelled back, Cabrera shoved him, and they went at it.” What the heck did he say?

Cabrera and Romine have both been ejected from the game according to Beck.