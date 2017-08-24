Tigers-Twins Game On Sunday, September 24 To Start At 12:10 p.m.

DETROIT – In anticipation of a high volume of patrons in downtown Detroit attending the Tigers and Lions games, first pitch for the Tigers game vs. the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, September 24 has been changed to 12:10 p.m.
All Tigers season parking passes will be honored at the designated parking facilities.
Tigers fans looking for game day parking will have priority until 11:00 a.m. in the following parking facilities:
• The D Garage (90 East Fisher Service Dr., behind St. John’s Church)
• The Olympia Development parking facilities west of Woodward Avenue, behind the Fox Theatre.
Tigers fans with State issued disabled parking placards can pay to park in Lot 1 & Lot 2 (61 East Elizabeth) & the D Garage (90 East Fisher), first come first serve.
Tigers fans are encouraged to prepay their parking to ensure they have a spot. Fans can visit tigers.com/parking to purchase parking.
The new Parking Garages north of the Fisher Freeway, next to the Little Caesars Arena, will be available for all fans, first come first serve. For more information on parking for the Lions game, visit detroitlions.com.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for convenient access.