Lions’ OLB Tahir Whitehead Leaves Game With Knee Injury Vs. Pats

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have yet again suffered an injury setback on the defensive side of the ball.

Outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead suffered a knee injury during the first half of Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. It’s unsure at this point how severe the injury is but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game at halftime.

Whitehead, who led the Lions in tackles last year, underwent off-season knee surgery that kept him out throughout the spring workouts. He was expected to be one of the starting linebackers for the Lions this season.

The injury to Whitehead hurts an already banged up Lions defense. During this preseason Detroit has already lost defensive end Kerry Hyder and linebacker Brandon Copeland to season ending injuries.

Rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin is listed as Whitehead’s backup on the Lions unofficial depth chart. He came in on Friday to replace the injured Whitehead.

Backup tight end Cole Wick also left in the first half with an injury on Friday. He was taken to the locker room with a chest injury. The status of his injury is also unknown at this time.