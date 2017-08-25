Mosquitoes Capable Of Spreading Zika Virus Found In Wayne County

LIVONIA (WWJ) — A type of mosquito that can spread the Zika virus has been found in the Metro Detroit area.

Asian Tiger mosquitoes have been found in Wayne County. They were in an industrial area in Livonia along the I-96 corridor.

This is the first time this type of mosquito has been found in the state, according to the health department.

While the Asian Tiger mosquito can spread the Zika virus, health officials say there’s been no evidence of Zika virus-infected mosquitoes in the state at this time. However, it is always a good idea to take precautions against all mosquito bites since they can carry a number of diseases, such as the Zika and West Nile virus.

It was during the summer Olympics in Rio, Brazil last year when the Zika virus made national headlines with some calling for the games to be postponed or moved to another location. However, there never ended up being any reports of the disease infecting anyone during the summer games.