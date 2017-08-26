Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, MLB, Chicago White Sox, Home Run

Cabrera Homers For First Time In Nearly A Month

Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Home run, Miguel Cabrera, MLB

CHICAGO — Want to hear a crazy stat — Miguel Cabrera nearly went a whole month without a home run.

The Tigers hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox when Cabrera followed up Justin Upton’s two-run homer with a solo shot.

The Cabrera homer gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead at the time, and broke a streak of 23 games without a home run for the two-time American League MVP. That includes 80 straight at bats without a home run.

Cabrera’s last home run came on July 28 against the Houston Astros. That’s a long time for a player like Cabrera to go without a dinger.

To say Cabrera is having a down year would be a huge understatement. He is hitting a career-low .251 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. It’ll only be the third time in his 15-year career if he doesn’t reach 20 home runs and 100 RBIs — which looks like will happen.

Cabrera is also facing a seven-game suspension for his role in Thursday’s brawl between the New York Yankees. It was reported yesterday that Cabrera has begun the appeal process on his suspension.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch