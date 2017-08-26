Cabrera Homers For First Time In Nearly A Month

CHICAGO — Want to hear a crazy stat — Miguel Cabrera nearly went a whole month without a home run.
The Tigers hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox when Cabrera followed up Justin Upton’s two-run homer with a solo shot.
The Cabrera homer gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead at the time, and broke a streak of 23 games without a home run for the two-time American League MVP. That includes 80 straight at bats without a home run.
Cabrera’s last home run came on July 28 against the Houston Astros. That’s a long time for a player like Cabrera to go without a dinger.
To say Cabrera is having a down year would be a huge understatement. He is hitting a career-low .251 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. It’ll only be the third time in his 15-year career if he doesn’t reach 20 home runs and 100 RBIs — which looks like will happen.
Cabrera is also facing a seven-game suspension for his role in Thursday’s brawl between the New York Yankees. It was reported yesterday that Cabrera has begun the appeal process on his suspension.