Chicken Breakfast Sausage Sold At Trader Joe’s Recalled

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you shop at Trader Joe’s, you’ll want to pay attention to this recall — especially if you have a food allergy.

Approximately 3,500 pounds of Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage is being recalled because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. The recalled product was sold nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the sausage contains soy lecithin, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

chicken breakfast sausage web

(Credit: Trader Joe’s)

The only item included in the recall is a 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing 5 pieces of Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage with an establishment number “P-4398” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were produced by Massachusetts-base DiLuigi Foods and packaged from Aug. 10, 2017 to Aug. 24, 2017.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities.

No reports of illness have been connected to the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions can contact DiLuigi Foods at 978-750-9700.

