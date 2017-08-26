Detroit Man Missing Nearly 6 Weeks After Riding Off On Bike In Middle Of Night

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who disappeared on Detroit’s east side after setting off on his bike in the middle of the night has now been missing for almost six weeks.

gregory young Detroit Man Missing Nearly 6 Weeks After Riding Off On Bike In Middle Of Night

Gregory Young was reported missing in Detroit on July 18, 2017. (Police handout)

Gregory Young was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at his home in the 5700 block of Newport, not far from I-94 and Chalmers Avenue. The 51-year-old rode away on a tan bike with large handle bars and large tires, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say they haven’t received any tips in the case.

Young is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 5’10” tall and 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black baseball cap with a white letter “D” on the front. He is said to be in good mental and good physical health.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540.

