Red Wings Announce Giveaways For Inaugural Season At LCA

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the promotional schedule and theme nights for the upcoming Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. In addition to the unparalleled fan experience and innovations within the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena, fans in attendance for Red Wings home games can look forward to exciting giveaways for more than 20 of the team’s 41 regular-season home games during the 2017-18 season.

Fans will have the opportunity to collect one-of-a-kind Red Wings themed and commemorative items to celebrate the opening of the world-class arena within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country.

Highlighting the list of giveaways are six Bobblehead Nights, featuring Dylan Larkin on Dec. 11 vs. Florida (presented by Chevrolet), Anthony Mantha on Jan. 16 vs. Dallas (presented by Huntington Bank), Trevor Daley on Jan. 23 vs. Philadelphia (presented by Saint Joseph Mercy Health System), Tomas Tatar on Jan. 31 vs. San Jose (presented by DMC), Andreas Athanasiou on Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim (presented by Meijer) and Frans Nielsen on March 20 vs. Philadelphia (presented by Coca-Cola). The first 7,500 fans in attendance at Little Caesars Arena will receive bobbleheads.

All fans in attendance for the first-ever regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota will receive commemorate Opening Night Rally Towels (presented by Coca-Cola & Meijer) to add to the electric atmosphere as the Red Wings hit the ice for the start of the 2017-18 campaign. The unique deconstructed design concept of Little Caesars Arena will be highlighted on Feb. 22 vs. Buffalo, as Little Caesars Arena Replica Statue Giveaways will be issued to all fans in attendance (presented by Little Caesars).

The first month of the regular-season home schedule features fan-favorite giveaways, including Wall Calendar Giveaway on Oct. 16 vs. Tampa Bay (presented by Meijer), Magnet Schedule Giveaway on Oct. 22 vs. Vancouver (presented by Belle Tire) and Red Wings Orange Hat Giveaway on Oct. 31 vs. Arizona (presented by Carhartt).
Additional giveaways throughout the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena include: Sleeved Blanket Giveaway on Nov. 15 vs. Calgary (presented by DTE Energy), Drink Tumbler Giveaway on Nov. 19 vs. Colorado (presented by Meijer), Knitted Scarf Giveaway on Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg (presented by DMC), Vintage Red Wings Pennant Giveaway on Jan. 7 vs. Tampa Bay (presented by Comerica Bank), Cooler Bag Giveaway on March 22 vs. Washington (presented by DTE Energy) and Floppy Hat Giveaway on March 27 vs. Pittsburgh (presented by National Coney Island). Additionally, the Red Wings will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night during the final home game of the regular season on April 7 vs. NY Islanders.

